ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Twelve of the biggest names in the music and entertainment industry were honored Thursday in Atlanta.
The Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame held its first ceremony for names like Sean Love Combs, Beyonce, Stevie Wonder, Missy Elliot and several other artists.
The walk of fame is on the sidewalk on Martin Luther King Junior Drive next to Mercedes Benz Stadium.
The event started with the city designating June 17th as Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame Day.
"I'm excited. I'm just glad to be a part of this. I believe God did it and this is just the beginning of some wonderful things," said Shirley Caesar, an inductee.
Usher Raymond was also inducted. He was unable to make the ceremony but his mother, Jonetta Patton, was there representing him. "It really means the world to us because this is where the dream started, in Atlanta," she told us. "I'm so proud. A lot of hard work but I'm so proud of where we are today."
Also honored was James Brown. His daughters and granddaughter attended the event. "It's another accomplishment that shows the impact that our father has made on this entire world," one of his daughters told us.
The plan for the walk of fame came to fruition from Representative Erica Thomas, with the approval of the city of Atlanta. They hosted the event alongside the Georgia Entertainment Caucus.
"It feels great to be here on behalf of my pops, honoring him. You know he's all about black excellence so to be here in the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame, it's an honor," said King Combs, son of Sean Love Combs, an inductee.
For now, stickers remain in place of the plaques which will be installed in July. A date has not yet been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.