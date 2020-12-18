More than 900,000 Georgians, or roughly 12 percent of all registered voters, have cast their vote ahead of the January 5 Senate runoff election in the state.
According to the U.S. Elections Project, 914,097 total early votes have been accepted by counties around the state. The number breaks down to 486,970 in-person early votes and 427,127 mail-in ballots accepted by the state. As of Thursday, 33 percent of requested mail-in ballots have been received. The total in-person early vote stands at just 6.4 percent of registered voters.
Looking deeper in the numbers, 888,991 of the total early votes came from Georgians who voted in the November 2020 general election. A total of 24,106 votes, or 2.6 percent of the total early vote, came from people who didn't vote in the general election.
Breaking the total vote by race/ethnicity, 502,635 votes have been cast by non-Hispanic white voters; 297,491 by non-Hispanic Black voters, 16,134 Hispanic voters; and 17,940 by non-Hispanic Asian American voters.
