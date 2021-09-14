ATLANTA (CBS46) — A 12-year-old boy is missing in Dawson County, according to the Dawson County Sheriff's Office.
According to a Facebook post, Reed Hicks was last seen around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday riding his bike on Thompson Road.
Hicks is 5-feet 4-inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. His bicycle is black and he was wearing neon pants.
The Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to share their post.
