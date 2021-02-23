DeKalb police are looking for a 12-year-old boy who went missing in Stone Mountain.
Eh Ken Ler was last seen Feb. 22 on Garden Hills Drive. Eh is five foot, three inches tall with black hair and black eyes. He was wearing gray sweatpants.
Police are investigating this case as a possible runaway. If you see him, please call 911 or 770-724-7710.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
