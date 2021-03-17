Main Event

12-year-old boy shot in the chest at Main Event, bowling, and arcade center in Cobb County

 Lewis Schewislzer

Cobb County police responded to a shooting late Tuesday evening.

Police found a 12-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The shooting occurred at Main Event, bowling, and arcade center, located at 3101 Cobb Parkway

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

This investigation is on-going.

