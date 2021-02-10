Atlanta Police said a 12-year-old boy found shot to death in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday afternoon was reported missing Tuesday night.
APD confirmed a missing persons report was filed on the dead child Tuesday night. Police said the child was reported missing from a home on the 2000 block of Beecher St. SW around 10:43 p.m. by his grandmother. The grandmother told police the child said he was going to a friends house and she became concerned when he didn't return.
Around 1:48 p.m. Wednesday, Atlanta Police were sent to a home on the 1200 block of Shirley Street after a person shot call. When they arrived, they discovered the unresponsive child with gunshot wounds. Grady EMS pronounced the child dead on the scene.
Neighbors told CBS46's Ciara Cummings they heard gunshots around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. They also said they heard screaming near the creek when the child was found.
“I say it’s scary cause I got 2 kids in the house. They 7 and 8. It really scared me when she called me and said it’s dead body behind your house," said neighbor Charmaine Hart. "It really scared me. Especially for him to be young. She said he’s 12. That real young to be shot in the head, it’s scary.”
This investigation is active and ongoing at this time, police said. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
