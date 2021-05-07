NEWTON CO (CBS46)--A 12-year-old middle schooler received a prestigious award from the school’s superintendent after he saved his classmate.
Christian Swope, a sixth-grader at Liberty Middle School in Newton County, was eating his lunch on Wednesday when he noticed his classmate was in danger. He saw his friend was choking and could not breathe.
Seeing his classmate was in trouble, Christian took action and performed the Heimlich maneuver, successfully dislodging the food from his friend’s throat.
“My friend was choking and couldn’t breathe,” said Christian. “My Auntie is a nurse and she taught us how to do CPR and the Heimlich, so I wasn’t scared because I knew what to do.”
“I have a skeleton that I bought during nursing school so last year I taught my boys how to do different safety moves,” said Mercy Aguilar Christian’s aunt. “I was just so ecstatic and shocked when I found out. When you get a call from the school during the day you don’t expect it to be good news. I was just speechless and proud when they told me what he did. He saved a life.”
Liberty Middle School Principal Keisa Vincent spoke about Christian’s heroic actions.
“Christian stepped in and took charge of the situation and saved his friend’s life,” said Vincent. “In a situation where many adults may have panicked, Christian was calm and knew what to do. To know how to do the Heimlich maneuver at 12-years old is amazing. He’s a hero in my book.”
Word soon spread around about Christian's good deed, which led the district’s Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey to make a surprise visit to the school. She arrived with an award in hand for the hero, the Superintendent’s Coin of Distinction.
"This coin is reserved for the individuals who go above and beyond because it’s the right thing to do; they are selfless and demonstrate their commitment to others through their actions and words,” Fuhrey explained to Christian as she presented him the coin. “Very few people receive the Superintendent’s Coin of Distinction, but you get it because you’re a hero. You saved someone’s life when you performed the Heimlich maneuver in the classroom and that is most definitely worthy of the Superintendent’s Coin of Distinction.”
“He’s a remarkable young man,” Fuhrey noted. “I am beyond proud of him. I reserve the Coin of Distinction for only the best of the best, and Christian meets the criteria.”
Fuhrey’s coin is reserved for students who exceed expectations, and only a few students have received the coin during Fuhrey’s tenure.
Students at South Salem Elementary School received coins when they helped rescue their teacher, who had a medical emergency on the playground.
There is more good news to report. CBS46 checked, and we learned the student Chris saved is doing just fine.
