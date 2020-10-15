RIVERDALE (CBS46) -- Clayton County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that killed a juvenile.
The fatal shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Thursday at Riverdale Mobile Home Park located on Highway 85..
According to Clayton County police, officers responded to a person shot called and located a 12-year-old suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.
Police have not made an arrest and a spokesperson wrote in a statement "any association between the victim and shooter is unknown at this time."
Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations were at the scene assisting Clayton County police.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
