GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 12-year old child is dead after being shot in Griffin Saturday evening.

Police responded to a call that a child had been shot on the 600 block of Hammock Street around 7:41pm. The Griffin Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is on the scene and still looking into potential leads. 

This is an ongoing investigation with little information known at this time. Stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.

