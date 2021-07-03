ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS36) -- After a year apart 13,000 people finally crossed the finish line of the 52nd Annual Peachtree Road Race in Metro Atlanta.
“It’s just amazing to have so many people around that are able to run again,” a Peachtree Road Race Spectator said.
The 10k Annual Peachtree Road Race is one of the largest in the world, but it was thrown off course last year due to COVID-19 and held virtually.
“It’s pretty great to be here, my mom ran this back in the 80’s so now it’s my first time,” a runner said Saturday.
This Atlanta Track and Field Executive Director, Rich Kenah, said they wanted to bring people back together, but this time the focus was safety rather than size, “The Peachtree attracts 60,000 participants because of the pandemic we spread it over two days and we are expecting 40,000 participants.”
Runners were separated by 36 feet at the starting line, COVID-19 sniffing dogs were also on the ground to spot any issues.
Runners Saturday said they are just keeping hope that the course will continue down a better road.
“If my son finished this time I will race with him next time.”
Nearly every street off Peachtree Road at Lenox all the way down to Peachtree Place will be closed off until after 5pm Sunday, so just keep that in mind during you commute.
