ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Officials with the Fulton County Elections Department said Thursday an outbreak of COVID-19 has been reported at an election storage warehouse in the county.
Fulton County officials said a total of 13 employees have tested positive. Of the 13 employees who have tested positive, Fulton County said only one of those employees is symptomatic.
Elections Department officials said everything started when a worker in the warehouse went home sick on Saturday. On Tuesday, the elections department said they found out he was positive and someone on his team then tested positive. Wednesday, everyone who worked at the warehouse went through testing and officials then told the public about the outbreak.
Officials said the outbreak will have no impact on early voting and the machines used to vote are safe.
