DeKalb County Board of Voter Registration and Elections will open 13 polling centers on December 14 for early voting in the January 5 Senate runoffs.

“We are working to include an additional location, so I encourage voters to check our website frequently for updates if they plan on voting early for the upcoming runoff elections,” said Erica Hamilton, director of DeKalb County’s Voter Registration and Elections.

Early voting ends December 31.

Decatur Recreation Center will begin advance voting Dec. 14 but will conclude on Dec. 20. Advance voting at Agnes Scott College will begin Dec. 21 and conclude Dec. 31.

COVID-19 safety protocols will remain in place for in-person voters and poll workers. Along with frequent cleaning of the voting machines, all voters will receive a disposable stylus to use while voting. Voters are strongly encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing while waiting in line.

“With our advance voting, including select Saturday and Sunday options, we hope all registered voters in DeKalb County are planning for when and how they will cast their ballot,” said Hamilton. “We are also reminding voters that absentee ballots cannot be left at advance voting locations. Absentee ballots must be mailed in or dropped off at one of our drop box locations, which are posted on the DeKalbVotes.com website.”

For more information, contact the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 404-298- 4020 or visit DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections at www.dekalbvotes.com.