FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) — The Forest Park Police Department is seeking your help in locating a missing teenager.
One month ago, on May 8, police say 13-year-old Jessica Caulker left her home at 4233 Jonesboro Rd, Forest Park, GA without her parent’s permission.
Jessica is described as a black female, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on Jessica’s whereabouts, please call Forest Park Police Department at (404) 366-4141.
