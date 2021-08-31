FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Floyd County Coroner confirmed with CBS46 a 13-year old boy has died from COVID-19 Tuesday.
The coroner said he passed at 5:55 a.m. from respiratory failure due to COVID-19.
His father found him in bed not breathing, called 9-1-1 and performed CPR.
The boy tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday and was quarantined since then. It is unclear if the teen was vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.