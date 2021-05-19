ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A 13-year-old boy was injured after a shooting in northwest Atlanta Wednesday afternoon, authorities say.
Police were called around 12:43 p.m. in reference to a person shot call on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in Bankhead.
When officer arrived to the scene, they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The teen was reported alert, conscious and breathing. After further investigation, police said the teen approached a driver while stopped at the intersection and told her he was shot.
In a matter of seconds, the driver contacted police who responded to the scene along with Grady EMS.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Stay with CBS46 News on this developing story.
