A 13-year-old boy from Georgia whose annual act of giving was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic found a way to still help others in need.
C.J. Matthews hosts a flag football game called the Giving Bowl every December. It's a fundraiser for a charity he started. "Blankies 4 My Buddies" gives blankets to children who, in some way, are struggling.
When asked what's special about giving someone a blanket, C.J. responded, "Because a blanket ... it's warm. It's comfortable."
COVID-19 canceled this year's contest, but not his mission.
