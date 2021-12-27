ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Several people are left without a home after flames burned through seven of ten units at an apartment building in Clayton County.
The fire along Norman Drive initially broke out on Christmas Day affecting three homes. It later re-kindled damaging an additional four.
Red Cross disaster volunteers are assisting the 14 displaced residents impacted by the blaze.
