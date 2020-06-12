COBB CO. (CBS46)—14 people were displaced after a Friday morning fire at an apartment complex.
According to the American Red Cross, fire units responded to a fire call at the Westbury Park Apartments on Franklin Drive in Marietta.
When firefighters arrived, several units were fully engulfed in flames.
At least eight units were damaged.
Red Cross personnel “are providing emotional support and assistance to help with immediate emergency needs such as temporary lodging, food, clothing, and personal care items,” a Red Cross spokesperson wrote.
Additionally, Red Cross caseworkers will continue to work with the families in the weeks ahead to help them get back on their feet.
