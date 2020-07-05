ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Fourteen people were shot at a party in Northeast Atlanta overnight Sunday.

Atlanta Police said a large group of people were gathered at a party and watching fireworks on the 200 block of Auburn Avenue in Atlanta when a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the area. At that point a fight broke out between a number of people at the scene.

Police said the fight got worse and eventually shots were fired by multiple people involved in the melee. APD said a total of 14 people were shot and all were taken to area hospitals by private vehicles.

Twelve of the victims are listed in stable condition as of Sunday morning while two remain in critical condition. APD said it's working to identify all of the parties involved in the shooting and continuing to investigate the incident.

The shooting happened just after a separate shooting killed an 8-year-old girl and the Georgia Department of Public Safety HQ was vandalized in a night of violence overnight in Atlanta.