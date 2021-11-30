SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) — South Fulton Police Department are looking for a 14-year-old boy who has autism and other developmental disorders.
According to police, Jobbar Bailey ran away from his family around 5 p.m. Nov. 29 after getting off a school bus in the 6400 block of Grey Fox Way.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black dress shirt with a white T-shirt underneath, and a blue, white and green jacket with a hood. He was also wearing FILA sneakers and carrying a bookbag with a laptop.
Anyone with information on Jobbar’s whereabouts are urged to contact 911 or Det. King (404) 808-3011.
