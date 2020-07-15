GULF COUNTY, Fl. (CBS46) -- An Auburn family is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old boy who died in a tragic drowning incident in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday.
Around 5:30 p.m. the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched after reports of several distressed swimmers in the water at T. H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park.
Upon arrival, deputies found four people 150 to 200 yards away from the shore. According to investigators, several visitors at the park, who were on the beach, heard and noticed the distressed swimmers being taken out into the Gulf of Mexico by a rip current.
Officials deployed personal watercraft used in water rescues and were able to bring the individuals to shore. However, first responders learned that a 14-year-old boy was unaccounted for during the search.
The teen was located and pulled ashore where resuscitation efforts began, police told CBS46 News.
EMS rushed the teen to a nearby hospital in Port St. Joe where he was pronounced dead.
The decedent and his family were visiting the park from their home in Auburn.
“This is such a tragedy; our hearts go out to this young man’s family and friends," said Sheriff Mike Harrison.
Authorities say, the investigation into the incident was turned over to The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
