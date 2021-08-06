ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Time is of the essence for Angela and Roger Winchester. Their 14-year-old daughter, and only child, is missing.
“I’ve been calling her number all through the night, all through the morning, and I haven’t been able to reach her, and it just clicks. It doesn’t even ring anymore,” Angela Winchester said.
Caitlin Winchester told her parents how excited she was about the first day of school and finally returning to in-person learning for the first time in over a year.
“Our child is a straight-A student, and she was so excited to start her French 3 class,” Angela Winchester said.
Her father said she decided to ride the bus home and even texted to say she was on the bus in traffic as late as 5:40 PM yesterday. That was the last time the family heard from her.
“We are accustomed to using the “where’s my bus app” and it’s usually pretty accurate. We looked for it, logged on and there was no data and no information yesterday and the school even admitted it wasn’t working for them,” Angela Winchester said.
The school also told the Winchester’s that they reviewed video footage on Caitlin’s bus and did not see her on it.
“We spoke with a bus driver and she said actually there were so many buses running behind schedule, like super late, and there was a crowd of kids that said wait, wait, wait, I want to go home and kids that didn’t even belong on that bus were begging please take me home and they hopped on the wrong bus,” Angela Winchester said.
Late Friday, CBS46 received this statement from Atlanta Public Schools regarding the situation:
"The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is investigating a report of a 14-year-old North Atlanta High School student who did not return to her home after the school day ended on Thursday, August. 5. The student did not board a school bus and reportedly was last seen walking along Northside Drive near the school. The safety and well-being of all Atlanta Public Schools students and employees is paramount to the district. As such, APSPD is working with the family and other law enforcement agencies to find the student and return her safely to her family."
Her mother and a neighbor canvassed their Buckhead neighborhood Friday handing out fliers in hopes that someone may have seen her in the area.
“With the phone, with the phone being off and dead and with the increasing rates of attacks and violence in the city recently a mother’s heart, a father’s heart is wounded to even contemplate that possibility. So again, we’re hopeful and we’re prayerful and if anyone has any information on our sweet girl please just help us bring her home,” Angela Winchester said.
The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department is now investigating. They are working with other law enforcement agencies to find Caitlin. If you have any information about her whereabouts call 404-802-2000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.