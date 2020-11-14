Police say a 14 year-old is the suspect in the shooting of a man in southwest Atlanta.
The shooting happened Saturday afternoon on the 3000 block of Landrum Drive. Atlanta Police say a man was shot in the back and taken to Grady Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a 14 year-old Black male with dreadlock-style hair and he was last seen wearing a black coat.
If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
