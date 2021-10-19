UPDATE (CBS46) — The 14-year-old teenager shot at a Woodstock party has been identified as Landon Andrews of Marietta.
The 19-year-old who was shot in the hand and elbow has been identified as Jaden Simmons of Mableton.
Cherokee Sheriff's Office say they have received several tips from the public and conducted multiple interviews. They are also reviewing videos taken by individuals at the party. They have not identified a possible suspect at this time.
ATLANTA (CBS46) — The 14-year-old teenager who was shot and killed during a weekend house party in Cherokee County was a student at Kell High School in Marietta, according to a message sent to school families.
The boy was not named in the message. The school offered its condolences in the message and said members of their grief counseling team would be available to staff and students.
"We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our students. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and the entire Kell community. Members of our grief counseling team are available to help our students and staff during this difficult time."
According to the Cherokee Sheriff's Office, many people attended a large party on Victoria Road in Woodstock late Saturday night.
Law enforcement say they were multiple shots fired during the party. The boy was found in an SUV with a gunshot wound to his torso. He died at a local hospital.
A 19-year-old boy was also shot during in the incident. He was treated and released at a Cherokee County hospital.
It is not known what prompted the shooting, but a video surfaced shortly after that showed teens fighting at the party.
The deceased teenager has not been officially identified.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Cherokee Sheriff's Office at 678-493-4080.
