15 arrested in massive drug bust in northwest Georgia

CARROLLTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fifteen people are now behind bars after a drug investigation in Carrollton early Thursday morning.
The GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force executed a series of search warrants and arrest warrants across several cities including Villa Rica, Temple, and Acworth. This was the culmination of an investigation that was started in January of this year.
According to authorities, the search warrants resulted in the seizure of more than 38 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $530,000, a quantity of marijuana, a quantity of illicit pharmaceuticals, 11 firearms, 34 vehicles from drug proceeds, and approximately $200,000 from drug proceeds.
The following people were arrested during the drug bust:
- Freddy Strickland, 44, of Villa Rica was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony, Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
- Denzel Isaiah Strickland, 26, of Villa Rica was charged with Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony.
- Latiffany Andrews Gibbons, 38, of Bowdon was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
- Nathaniel Seth Edwards, 25, of Villa Rica was charged with Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
- Andregus Miquel Sparks, 41, of Temple was charged with Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
- Stephanie Diane Keeton, 36, of Villa Rica was charged with Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony, Possession of Methamphetamines with the Intent to Distribute
- Corey Michael Evans, 40, of Villa Rica was charged with Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
- Donald Ray Dickerson, 60, of Temple was charged with Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
- Jason Lee West, 39, of Roopville was charged with Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
- Vincente Dwight Brown, age 43, Villa Rica, Georgia – Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
- Michael Albert Patterson, 37, of Villa Rica was charged with Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
- Shea Lynn Holland, 45, of Villa Rica was charged with Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
- Lindsey Ann Hale, 27, of Villa Rica was charged with Conspiracy to Possession of Methamphetamines, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
- Samantha Lee Green, 23, of Temple was charged with Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances.
- Christopher Harper, 35, of Temple was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
