EASTNPOINT, Ga. (CBS46) -- Firefighters are at the scene of an ongoing fire that has spread across a rooming house in East Point.
It happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday along Norman Berry Drive.
The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. CBS46 has learned that the home has already suffered extensive damage from the blaze, displacing 15 residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.