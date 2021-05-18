ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 15-year-old is facing murder charges in a shooting that left a man dead outside of a bar in southwest Atlanta.
The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday at Lacura Bar & Bistro in the 1900 block of Metropolitan Parkway. When officers arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The teen later turned himself in to Atlanta Police Headquarters where he was taken into custody and transported to jail.
He is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.
