DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 15-year-old pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle and now police are seeking the public's help in identifying the driver.
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Quartez Mender was walking near the entrance of the Orchard Walk Apartment on Flat Shoals Parkway in Decatur when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.
Very limited details are available at this time; however, police say the involved vehicle should have damage to the front passenger side.
If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact the DeKalb County Traffic Specialist Unit at 770-724-7610 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS.
