ATLANTA (CBS46) — A 15-year-old male was killed on Saturday during a gun sale gone wrong, according to Atlanta Police.
Officers responded to a person shot call around 3:38 p.m. Jan. 15 near Windsor Street SW and Ira Street SW. Upon arrival, they found the 15-year-old and a man, who had also been shot.
Both were transported to Grady Hospital where the teenager was pronounced deceased. The man survived his injuries.
Homicide detectives are working to determine the additional circumstances surrounding the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.