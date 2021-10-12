CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A 15-year-old boy in Clayton County has been missing since last Thursday after reportedly going to Krispy Kreme.
Clary County Police received a call about the missing teen on Oct. 8. Upon arrival to his home in the Deer Creek Mobile Home Park on Daniel Drive, they learned his last known location was Krispy Kreme Donuts on Highway 138.
The boy's father also told police that his gun is missing from his residence.
Wade is 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, light blue jeans and Nike sandals.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Logan Wade is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
