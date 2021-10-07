ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting of a 15-year-old male near Delowe Drive and Alison Court SW in southwest Atlanta.
The shooting was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Police say that the teenager was alert, conscious and breathing at the scene. After further investigation, it was determined that a dispute between the teen and another teen resulted in the shooting, police tell CBS46 News.
Check back for updates.
