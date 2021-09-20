EAST POINT, Ga. (CBS46) — If you're an East Point resident that has been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and may be facing eviction, assistance is available.
The City of East Point is providing over $153,000 in remaining funds from the Fulton County Emergency Solutions Grant to offer residents temporary emergency financial assistance.
Applications are being accepted on a first come, first-served basis for individuals who meet the following eligibility requirements:
- Be an East Point Resident
- Meet income threshold requirement (varies based on household income)
- Are facing an eviction and/or have received an eviction/past due rent notice within the past 14 days
To apply, you must have the following required documents:
- Government-issued ID
- Proof of Income
- Copy of Full Lease
- Eviction Notice/Past Due Rent Notice
- Birth Certificate and/or Social Security Card for all members of the household
Applicants will need to bring these documents to East Point City Hall (located at 2757 East Point Street) to meet with a HOPE Atlanta Case Manager to confirm eligibility.
The case manager will be available to meet with applicants during the following times:
- Monday, Sept. 20: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 21: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 22: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Friday, Sept. 24: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
