ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Brookhaven Police Department is still looking for the person responsible for firing the bullet that killed a doctor visiting from England in mid-January.
BPD says they were investigating reports of gunfire in the 3600 block of Buford Highway when they were notified a person had been shot in the 3100 block of Clairmont Road.'
Upon arrival, they discovered Dr. Matthew Willson had been shot in the head after a bullet passed through the wall behind his bed. Willson did not survive.
The police department determined that Willson was killed as a result of the reckless discharge of firearms on Buford Highway.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0636 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Anyone with information leading the arrest of the person(s) responsible may be eligible to receive a cash reward up to $15,000.
