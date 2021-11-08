16 people without a home after blaze scorches apartment complex in Norcross

NORCROSS, Ga. ( CBS46) -- Several residents of an apartment complex in Norcross are displaced after their building caught fire Sunday morning.
At 9:22 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a fire at the Elevate at Jackson Creek Apartments located along Sunrise Village Lane northwest. The 9-1-1 caller told first responders the building was being evacuated following what appeared to be smoke and flames from the blaze.
The initial crews arrived on scene and confirmed a working fire at the two-story apartment building.
A ground ladder was used to help residents on the top floor balcony evacuate. Two canines were also rescued in the process.
As the fire grew, the Incident Commander backed everyone out of the building and an aerial ladder was set up to smother the flames from above.
After successfully bringing the blaze under control, firefighters went back inside of the building to mop up possible hotspots.
A search confirmed that everyone made it out of the building safely. Three residents were evaluated by paramedics, but their conditions did not require going to the hospital and each elected not to.
Three housing units suffered severe fire damage with another seven sustaining smoke and water damage.
The American Red Cross is assisting approximately 16 displaced individuals and their pets.
An investigation has revealed that the fire was caused by improper storage of flammable liquids near a hot water heater. The resident of the unit where the fire first started had reportedly tried to extinguish the flames, but was unsuccessful.
