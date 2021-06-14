LAGRANGE, GA (CBS46)—A 16-year-old teen is in custody after police said he may be connected to a string of sophisticated burglaries and car thefts that targeted at least 15 victims. The alleged crime spree took place between May 11 and June 12, a police spokesperson said in a press release.
According to LaGrange police, in May 2021, detectives began investigating various burglaries and auto thefts that happened throughout the city.
Police said initial incidents happened at Quality Muffler on Hogansville Road and 85 South Auto's, also on Hogansville Road. “These Burglaries were unique in that the suspects were able to remove or disable the power meter boxes, and then force entry into the businesses,” according to a statement from police.
Once inside of the businesses, suspects reportedly took cash and car keys to vehicles. The keys were then used to steal several vehicles from the properties.
On May 31, according to police, suspects removed the power meter from Ride and Steady Car Lot, located at New Franklin Road. After removing the power meter, the suspects then went inside of the business and reportedly “took a large amount of (cash), a firearm, and more keys used to steal several vehicles from the car lot,” police said.
On June 7, suspects again removed the power meter from North Side Motors, also located on New Franklin Road. At that location, the suspects took more cash, car keys, and cars from the lot.
Later, on June 7, police said the suspects removed the power meter from Home Town Vapors on Harwell Avenue. After removing the power meter, the suspects entered that business and allegedly stole a firearm and electronics.
That same date, the suspects, according to police, attempted to remove the power meters from LaGrange Car Wash on Vernon Street. However, the suspects were not successful during this attempted theft.
Days later, on June 10, police said the suspects removed the power meter from Traylors Pawn Shop on Greenville Street. However, the suspects were not able to enter the building, police said.
On June 12, the suspects removed the power meter from Williams Automotive on Hogansville Road. Police said the crooks allegedly forced entry into the building and stole two vehicles from the business.
Also, on June 12, officers responded to FMJ Armory on West Point Road after someone attempted to remove the power meter and force entry into the business. The suspects were not successful during this attempted theft.
Later, on June 12, Troup County deputies also responded to Wicked Wrench and Aveen Motors, both on West Point Road. In addition, on the same date, deputies arrived at Anglin Automotive on Lukken Industrial Drive. “In each of these locations just as the ones in the city of LaGrange, the power meters were removed, forced entry was made and burglaries were then committed at these locations,” according to a sheriff's spokesperson.
Over two days, officers responded to three calls reporting vehicle thefts from individuals.
A woman reportedly called police on June 12 and said her 2007 Jeep was stolen from the 200 block of East Yorktown Drive while she was at a party. Later, a man told 9-1-1 dispatchers his 2013 Nissan Sentra was stolen from the 800 block of Daniel Street, and on June 13, the next day, a woman told police her 2012 Honda Accord was stolen from the 700 block of Fourth Avenue.
“Following the Auto Theft that occurred at 701 Fourth Avenue, the suspect was quickly located with the assistance of the victim, where he was taken into custody. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of keys belonging to other stolen vehicles that had been previously recovered,” according to a LaGrange police spokesperson.
“As a result of this arrest and subsequent investigation, this juvenile was charged with 11 counts of Auto Theft and 11 counts of Burglary. The identity of additional suspects have also been made and additional charges will be made in the coming days,” police said.
A police spokesperson said all of the vehicles, except one, have been located and returned to their owners.
At the time of the juvenile's arrest, Troup County Juvenile Court was contacted due to the age of the suspect. The juvenile was later released pending a juvenile court hearing, police said.
The LaGrange Police Departments Criminal Investigations Section, and Troup County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division worked together on these cases over the past few weeks.
Anyone with any information regarding these cases is urged to contact:
Detective S. Spivey at 706-883-2625 or Sergeant Cavender at 706-883-2630.
