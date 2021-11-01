ATLANTA (CBS46) — A 16-year-old male student at Cedar Shoals High School in Athens has been arrested for making terroristic threats, according to Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
Several students and parents saw comments about committing a shooting at the high school and notified the police department.
The student was arrested and is being detained by the Department of Juvenile Jusitce. Police say there is no active threat against the high school.
