A teen male was arrested in connection to shooting a teen female at a downtown Atlanta hotel on Peachtree Street.
According to Atlanta police, officers responded to a person shot call at the Hyatt Regency on Saturday just after midnight.
When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old female teenager suffering from a gunshot wound to the groin area. She was in the hotel lobby.
She was not alert or breathing, and she was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.
Detectives reported the teen female was inside of a hotel with a 16-year-old male companion.
“A verbal dispute occurred between both parties which resulted in the juvenile male fatally shooting the victim with a firearm”, according to a statement from Atlanta police.
Police wrote officers interviewed the male teenager, and he was later charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a pistol by persons under 18.
The juvenile male was transported to the Metro Youth Detention Center.
Police have not released the names or motive behind the shooting.
