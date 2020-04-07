GWINNETT CO., GA (CBS46)— The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a state trooper shot a 16-year-old who led authorities on an early morning chase.
The Georgia State Patrol trooper-involved shooting happened, Tuesday, around 1:25 a.m. near Oakbrook Parkway and Indian Trial in Norcross.
The GBI said the trooper spotted a stolen pickup truck with no headlights being driven by the teen. Investigators said the driver refused to pull over and led authorities on a chase which ended at a dead in street. The teen then allegedly began backing up towards the trooper, who opened fire, striking the teen. A passenger in the vehicle got out of the car and took off on foot. He has yet to be arrested.
The driver was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.
The trooper was not injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.