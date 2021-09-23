ATLANTA (CBS46) — A 16-year-old teenager wanted for First Degree Murder in Tennessee has been arrested, according to DeKalb County County Sheriff's office.
The Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit and their SWAT team arrested the teen earlier today based on a warrant issued in Clarksville.
The teenager is accused of shooting two people in a drive-by shooting in August. One person, 32-year-old Emmanuel Tyson, died, according to ClarksvilleNow.com.
The teen's name was not released because of his age. He was taken into custody without incident at a home in Decatur. He was transported to Dekalb Regional Youth Detention Center to await extradition.
