ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Seventeen more residents of a Georgia Tech Greek housing complex tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the day's total to 33.
All residents of the house were tested, as Georgia Tech made the decision to turn the house into an isolated quarantine location. All residents who tested negative for COVID-19 are being relocated elsewhere until it is deemed safe to return.
Georgia Tech has reported 251 total cases of COVID-19 on campus in total, including Saturday's new, positive cases.
The school said they are following all Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines as they notify affected individuals.
They are asking that anyone who believes they have been in contact with a Greek housing resident recently get tested at one of the free Georgia Tech testing sites.
