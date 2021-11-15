ATLANTA (CBS46) — Athens-Clarke County police have arrested a 17-year-old Athens teenager for his suspected involvement in a slew of armed robberies.
Edgar Ortiz, 17, was arrested and charged with several counts of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault.
During one of the incidents on Sunday, officers responded to Parkview Homes where a woman reported hearing gunshots outside her home. Upon stepping out to investigate what the noise was, she alleged that someone pointed a firearm at her. Officers would later arrive on scene to find a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire.
Shortly after this, police received another call about an attempted armed robbery in the area of Newton and Waddell Streets. The robber brandished a gun and demanded money from the 21-year-old victim. The victim ran away at which point the gun was discharged. The 21-year-old was not injured.
Another incident resulted in the shooting of a 16-year-old boy at Lake Drive and Lake Place. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
While officers were on scene at the Lake Drive shooting, ACCPD received a call about an armed robbery and shooting at the Shell gas station at 175 Tallassee Road.
The suspect in this incident is believed to be Ortiz. Police say Ortiz allegedly pointed a firearm at people in the gas station and demanded money. Several rounds of gunfire were set off inside. No one was injured.
As officers were arriving at the Shell, gunshots could be heard coming from a laundromat along Tallassee Road. An 18-year-old female suffered an injury to her face that is believed to have been from broken glass.
It was at this point that the officers managed to locate the teen and a chase ensued. Ortiz reportedly crashed in the area of Ramble Hills Drive and fled on foot.
Officers chased him and he was eventually taken into custody.
The 17-year-old's current charges stem from the incidents on Tallassee Road, however, he is suspected of all of the aforementioned incidents. Additional charges are likely.
At this time, no other suspects are believed to be involved and there is no ongoing threat to public safety related to these incidents.
Anyone with information related to any of these incidents is asked to contact Sergeant Dickson at (762) 400-7070 or via email at Gregory.dickson@accgov.com.
