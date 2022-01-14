DEKALB COUNTY (CBS46) — Clarkston Police have arrested 17-year-old Dieu Doumdje for the Nov. 10 vehicle theft and abduction of a 1-year-old boy.
Doumdje was arrested Jan. 12 by DeKalb County School Police and taken to the DeKalb County Jail.
Clarkston Police say they are still actively investigating the case and conducting interviews to determine if any other people were involved.
PREVIOUS STORY: Investigation continues after 1-year-old Clarkston boy found safe
An Amber Alert was issued after the 1-year-old boy named Blaise Barnett and the vehicle he was inside of were taken from a driveway outside of his home.
The boy's family had parked in front of their home around 1 a.m. and were taking another child and items into the home when the vehicle was stolen.
The 2002 Ford Explorer was found just outside the city limits of Clarkston that afternoon, but Blaise Barnett was not inside. The next day, a woman who lives on Rogers Street in Clarkston contacted police and said she found a young child in her unlocked vehicle in her driveway.
Blaise has been found! We just watched him get put into an ambulance. Family is cheering with excitement. We we are waiting on update from police about how he was found. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/vLW8Z3AX38— Meghan Packer (@MeghanPacker) November 11, 2021
Police confirmed the child was Blaise Barnett and he was reunited with his family.
Barnett was missing more than 36 hours before he was located.
