HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Hall County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of 17-year-old Allen Joel Ledesma in connection with images of child pornography.
Investigators began working the case in Hall County on Aug. 26 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
According to the press release, Ledesma possessed and transmitted two images of child porn through Instagram between April 12 and Nov. 9.
Ledesma's electronic devices have been seized and are being processed.
Ledesma was booked into the Hall County Jail and is being held on $11,400 bond.
The Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.