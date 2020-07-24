Scenic Lake Lanier Islands

Scenery of Lake Lanier Islands in the Hall County of Georgia, USA. The islands offer variety of recreational opportunities for residents around Atlanta.

 Aimin Tang

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 17-year-old male was pulled from Balus Creek at Lake Lanier Friday afternoon after a tragic drowning.

Authorities were notified of the incident just after 4 p.m. With the use of a sonar scan, Cristofer Acosta-farias was found submerged at 27-ft deep just before 5 p.m.

The Gainesville teen was said to have been swimming from a dock to the shore when the drowning occurred.  

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.