HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 17-year-old male was pulled from Balus Creek at Lake Lanier Friday afternoon after a tragic drowning.
Authorities were notified of the incident just after 4 p.m. With the use of a sonar scan, Cristofer Acosta-farias was found submerged at 27-ft deep just before 5 p.m.
The Gainesville teen was said to have been swimming from a dock to the shore when the drowning occurred.
