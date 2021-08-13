ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting on Moreland Avenue Thursday night.
Around 11:15pm officers responded to a report of a person shot at 532 Cleveland Ave SW.
When they arrived to the scene, officers found a 17-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds.
The teenage victim told officers he did not know who shot him or why.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
