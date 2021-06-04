174 pounds of weed seized at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- It’s not everyday airport authorities see a drug bust like this, over 170 pounds of marijuana stuffed into suitcases.
“This is a rather large amount, so this isn’t something we’ll commonly see,” said Sgt. John Chafee with the Atlanta Police Department.
Police said on May 26 sniffers dogs flagged 5 suitcases that had been checked in.
A huge bust for @Atlanta_Police at @ATLairport. Over 170 pounds of weed worth $700,000. Details on the arrests and how they were caught @cbs46. #crime #Atlanta pic.twitter.com/lo3VDAeAlo— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) June 5, 2021
The flight had just landed from Seattle Washington, a flight path usually watched by police.
“This is one of the cities we know, there are several on the West Coast that we see drugs brought into Atlanta from, Seattle being one of them,” said Sgt. Chafee.
Authorities carefully watched the bags and who picked them up.
“A total of four people who picked up those bags and two of the females, each of them picked up one bag, they also each had another bag in their possession and that was found to have narcotics in them as well,” said Sgt. Chafee.
The two females and two males have all been charged with trafficking narcotics.
The total street value of this haul, an eye watering $700,000.
In the police report each suspect said they didn’t know what was in the bags, police say that doesn’t matter.
“You know I didn’t pack the bags or I wasn’t away of the contents or I was coming to pick up a bag for someone else, be careful about who you’re picking up a bag for, who you’re taking a bag for, and beware that if you’re taking possession of that bag then you’re taking responsibility for it,” said Sgt. Chafee.
