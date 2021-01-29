As more variants of COVID-19 continue to show up around the world, tracking those cases is becoming a top job for health officials. In Georgia, the focus is on the U.K. variant, B.1.1.7.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, there are 18 confirmed cases of the UK variant in the state. The age range of the cases runs from 15 to 61 with eight male patients and 10 female patients. DPH said the UK variant is "circulating widely in Georgia," and individuals could be infected with the UK variant anywhere in the state or out of state.
The state of Georgia has seen more than 740,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began along with 12,410 confirmed deaths. According to DPH numbers, the state has administered 887,399 vaccines out of more than 1.5 million allocated to the state.
For more on the COVID-19 vaccine, frequently asked questions, the latest vaccine status, and more, click, here for the CBS46 Vaccine Team page.
