BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the murder of 37-year-old Freddy Mendoza of Brookhaven.
Oscar Castrejon Lopez has been charged with Malice Murder and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, the Brookhaven Police Department (BPD) confirmed in a press release.
Lopez is now in the custody of the Dekalb County Jail after officers arrested him Thursday evening at the scene of the crime.
According to investigators, reports came in of shots fired from the Parke Towne North Apartments, located in the 1400-block of North Cliff Valley Way.
A person was heard screaming, witnesses told police. Upon arrival, officers located the victim and found him with at least one gunshot wound.
BPD and Dekalb Fire Rescue personnel performed lifesaving measures, but Mendoza succumbed to his injuries before he could be taken to the hospital for further care.
The suspect, Lopez, was arrested at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the homicide should contact the Brookhaven Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 404-637-0600, Extension 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.