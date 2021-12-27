COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested for killing a woman at a QuikTrip gas station on Riverdale Road in College Park on Sunday.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, they responded to a call about a person shot around 9:30 p.m. Dec. 26. Upon arrival, they found a woman who had been shot and began rendering aid. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Officers were able to identify Ja'quarius Thomas as the suspect. He was immediately detained and transported to CCPD Headquarters/
Detectives were able to gather enough evidence to arrest Thomas and charge him with Malice Murder and weapon charges.
The woman has not been identified and it is not known what led to the shooting.
