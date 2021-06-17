ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department announced Thursday that they have arrested a man following a shooting that killed one person and injured another on June 11.
18-year-old Vorquis Williams was captured in Chattanooga, Tennessee after warrants were issued on June 14.
In the early hours of June 11, officers responded to an Exxon gas station on Joseph E Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta after reports of a person injured. When officers arrives to the scene, they located 19-year-old Diari Durham suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police reported.
During the investigation, police followed a trail of blood from Durham to a nearby home on West Lake Ave where they found 23-year-old Diamond O’Neal shot to death. Police also located an infant on the scene who appeared to be unharmed. The infant was turned over to DFACS
After further investigation, Williams was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of murder.
